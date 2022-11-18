Muncy, Pa. — A Turbotville man who crashed his car last summer was allegedly high on marijuana and had a child with him, police say.

Brandon Robert Van Scoy, 30, lost control of his car and hit a guide rail on Interstate 180 westbound in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of July 27.

Trooper Jeffrey Urban of state police at Montoursville said Van Scoy was driving 85 mph at the time of the crash. Several witnesses told police that Van Scoy attempted to pass another car when he lost control of his car and hit the guide rail.

When police arrived at the scene, Van Scoy was sitting in an ambulance holding a young child who had been in the car with him. The child was not injured, Urban said.

Van Scoy admitted to police that he had consumed marijuana earlier that day and that he had a medical marijuana card, Urban wrote in the affidavit.

Van Scoy was taken to UPMC Williamsport for treatment and a blood draw was done. Van Scoy tested positive for THC, according to Urban.

On Nov. 10, Van Scoy was charged with felony child endangerment, DUI, and a traffic summary. He awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 16 at the Muncy office of District Judge William C. Solomon.

