Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man was arraigned Thursday on reckless endangerment charges after he took LSD while he had a 1-year-old infant in his care.

State police at Selinsgrove say they were called by EMS on Dec. 13 to a home in Selinsgrove to assist with Brandon Allen Baysore, 26, who had reportedly taken narcotics. Baysore was lying on the couch when Trooper Dylan Tamecki arrived.

Baysore told Tamecki he had taken LSD that he purchased online. Baysore added that he took the LSD to have a "good time" with the kid, Tamecki wrote in the affidavit.

Police received consent to search the home and found illegal substances. Baysore was charged with felony recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of drug possession, paraphernalia, and possession of an instrument of crime.

District Judge Jeffrey Rowe set bail at $2,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Selinsgrove office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet

