Allenwood, Pa. — A New York state man took various items from parked cars in Gregg Township, including over-the-counter medications, cash, and credit cards.

Luke Heiser, 21, of Kingston, was charged for the alleged thefts that occurred on May 8. State police at Milton say Heiser got into a car at the 200 block of Slifer Street and took $20, a tool, Nike running gloves, and carious restaurant cards.

Heiser also was traced to theft that occurred at the 2200 block of Route 44 in which he broke into two cars. Trooper Hill says Heiser took $5 of loose change, credit cards, and Tylenol arthritis medication.

Heiser was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe who set bail at $5,000.

Docket Sheet

