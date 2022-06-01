Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Watsontown man stole a car and then broke into a medical marijuana dispensary in Snyder County, State Police say.

Tyler J. Beaver, 19, was caught on surveillance video attempting to break into the dispensary in Monroe Township the evening of May 25. Cpl. Jason Caccia of PSP Selinsgrove says troopers were called to the business that night after the alarm had gone off. The dispensary was closed at the time.

Surveillance video showed Beaver pulling into the parking lot shortly before 11 p.m. in a black Hyundai Sonata with a vehicle dealership sticker still on the window. Beaver threw a cordless drill at a window and broke the glass. He used a second cordless drill to knock the glass out of the windowsill before entering the dispensary, Caccia said.

When an alarm went off, Beaver went back through the window to exit the building and fled in the Hyundai vehicle. PSP Milton attempted to pull Beaver over a short time later after they noticed the Hyundai did not have a registration plate and the taillights were not on.

Beaver led police on a brief pursuit before being taken into custody. It was later determined that the Hyundai had been stolen from Sunbury Motors, according to Caccia.

During an interview with police, Beaver admitted to breaking into the dispensary with the intent to steal marijuana. Beaver told police he previously had purchased marijuana there, according to Caccia.

Charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass, and related misdemeanors were filed at the office of District Judge John Reed in Selinsgrove. Beaver remains in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

