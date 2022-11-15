Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on meth told police he stole a truck because he was feeling "that was what he was supposed to do," according to the arrest affidavit.

Selinsgrove Police say Klarence Kantz, 30, of Mount Pleasant Mills, took the truck on Nov. 1 from a service station on Sandhill Road in Penn Township.

State police found Kantz driving the truck a short time later on South High Street in Selinsgrove and pulled him over. Kantz admitted to stealing the truck and told Trooper Palange he had used meth the night before, said Officer Francis Petrovich of Selinsgrove Police.

Kantz was charged with felonies of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of DUI, and related charges. On-call District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe set bail at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 at the Selinsgrove magisterial office of Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet

