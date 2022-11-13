Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Coal Township man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat.

A witness told police that at Brian E. Stabley, 44, was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police. The witness told police there was a young child in the backseat who was emotional.

Shipman administered two doses of Narcan to wake Stabley up. EMS arrived at the scene and found a small plastic baggie of suspected heroin on Stabley, as well as a bank receipt for a $100 withdrawal, Shipman said.

Stabley was charged with a felony of endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, DUI, and related charges. District Judge John H. Reed set bail at $25,000 during his arraignment on Nov. 9.

Docket Sheet

