Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said they observed a man emerge from a residence on Market Street in the City after an alleged crack deal.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Kevin Alexander Lattie, 50, of Williamsport was identified by authorities and later taken into custody. Detectives said Lattie was in possession of approximately 26 grams of crack and $720 in cash.

Detectives said prior to being taken into custody, Lattie allegedly sold crack to a confidential informant and unwitting informant. After his arrest, authorities said they discovered $100 of prerecorded currency that was provided by the CI.

Lattie was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.

