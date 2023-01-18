Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road.

State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road.

Boyles had appeared behind the women's car in a red Toyota pickup truck. The driver, who previously dated Boyles, told Trooper Evan Llanso that Boyles pulled his truck in front of her car forcing her to stop, according to the affidavit.

Boyles then opened the driver's side door of the women's car, ripping the handle off. Boyles dragged the driver out of the car and dragged her across the road, Llanso said. The driver told police she saw Boyles get into her car and take a cell phone and jacket that had been sitting on her lap. Boyles then fled the scene.

Boyles was arraigned on felony robbery, misdemeanor simple assault, theft, and related summary charges by on-call District Judge Denise L. Dieter, who set bail at $85,000. Boyles remains in Lycoming County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 27 at the Muncy magisterial office.

