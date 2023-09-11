Shamokin, Pa. — A Coal Township man faces child endangerment charges after he was caught driving a dirt bike on the streets in Shamokin at a high rate of speed with a 4-year-old child sitting in front.

Officer Noah Smith of Shamokin Police Department says Edward Wilbert Yoder, 27, was seen by four witnesses the evening of Aug. 14 driving on Packer and Pearl streets with the child sitting in between his legs on the front of the bike. The witnesses told officers Yoder was speeding and the child did not have a helmet on. Yoder reportedly blew through two stop signs. When Yoder turned onto Franklin Street, he yelled an expletive at people sitting on their porch, Smith wrote in the affidavit. Yoder then headed to Bunker Hill where police were dispatched.

Police called Children and Youth Services regarding the child, Smith says.

Yoder was charged with misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of a child, and a summary of driving while license is suspended or revoked. A preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge John Gembic is set for Oct. 17.

Docket Sheet

