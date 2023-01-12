Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man failed to disclose a previous drug conviction when he filled out a form to purchase a firearm.

Trooper Tyler Morse of the State Police at Montoursville says Deon Caprice Brown, 54, lied on the firearms transaction record form when he checked "no" for previous convictions. Brown was arrested in Maryland in 1996 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, to which he pled guilty.

As a result, Brown was denied the purchase of a shotgun on June 11, 2022 at R&J Welch in Muncy Creek Township.

Morse interviewed Brown on Dec. 21, who admitted he spent three years in jail for the drug conviction.

Police charged Brown with a felony and misdemeanor for making a false statement on the form through the Muncy office of District Judge William C. Solomon. A warrant has been issued for Brown's arrest.

