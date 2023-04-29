Lewisburg, Pa. — Just days after a woman filed a Protection from Abuse order against a man, he showed up at her apartment and stood by her bed with a knife, police say.

Paul J. Holland, 41, of Milton, will have a preliminary hearing on May 4 for misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and simple assault. Cpl. Travis Burrows of Buffalo Valley police said the morning of March 13, the female awoke to Holland standing by her bed with a knife.

Holland reportedly made a comment about slicing the accuser's wrist. He then stabbed the knife into the dresser, breaking the tip of the knife in it, Burrows wrote in the affidavit. The accuser's daughter also saw Holland in the bedroom, and she made comments to let him know she saw him. The accuser recorded Holland inside her apartment and provided it to police.

Holland remains in Union County Prison awaiting his hearing at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

