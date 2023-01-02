Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say.

Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

The accuser told police that Jameson threw her onto the bed, punched her in the head, and grabbed her by the neck. Jameson also allegedly filled the bathtub and threatened to drown her. Jameson then raped the accuser, who told police she was pregnant at the time.

Snyder detained Jameson at the scene and transported him to the police station. Once they arrived at the door of the station, Jameson pulled away and started to run, Snyder wrote in the affidavit.

Snyder caught Jameson, but he twisted away again and ran off. Snyder again attempted to catch Jameson but fell and injured his left arm and leg. Jameson took off into the woods near Industrial Boulevard. He was caught an hour and a half later after multiple police departments conducted a search.

Jameson was charged with felonies of aggravated assault, rape, escape, and misdemeanors of strangulation, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest. District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe set bail at $100,000. A preliminary hearing at Rowe's office is set for Jan. 26, 2023.

Docket Sheet

