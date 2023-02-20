Lewisburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man was charged for allegedly assaulting and strangling a woman in a hotel room in Kelly Township.

Kyle Anthony Wilson, 31, was committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail after the incident occurred on Jan. 28.

Trooper Timothy Hummel of state police at Milton says the female accuser went to the hotel to check on Wilson, who did not show up for work that day. The accuser told police she believed Wilson had recently relapsed on drugs. When the accuser entered the hotel room, Wilson allegedly charged at her, grabbed her by the neck, and pushed her onto the bed.

Wilson then pinned the accuser to the bed as she attempted to use her phone to call 911, Hummel wrote in the affidavit. Wilson grabbed the phone from the accuser and began choking her. The accuser was able to escape when the hotel phone rang.

The accuser sought treatment at a local hospital for sprained ribs, contusions, and a concussion, Hummel wrote.

Police filed felony aggravated assault, strangulation, misdemeanors of false imprisonment, simple assault, and summary harassment against Wilson. A preliminary hearing is set for March 2 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

