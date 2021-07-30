Mifflinburg, Pa. – A Mifflinburg man is accused of breaking into two different auto towing businesses and allegedly stealing items from his impounded vehicle that were being used as criminal evidence.

Ryan J. Darrup, 20, kicked out a glass door and broke into Freedom Towing on Route 15 in East Buffalo Township early the morning of July 16, according to the arrest affidavit. Darrup’s Ford Fusion had been towed there the previous night after it was impounded by Patrolman Dan Baumwoll of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

The incident, which occurred at 6:24 a.m., was captured on surveillance video. Patrolman Gary V. Heckman reviewed the footage and observed Darrup attempting to get into the locked vehicle. Darrup then removed evidence tape on the vehicle and used a metal tool to smash out the rear window and windshield, Heckman wrote in the affidavit.

Darrup used a fire suit found in the garage to wipe away the broken glass from the trunk and crawl into the rear window. He allegedly retrieved two dark colored backpacks from the rear of the vehicle and a large ziplock bag.

Darrup then went to the front of the vehicle and reached inside the smashed windshield to unlock the driver’s side door. He grabbed an unknown item from inside the vehicle and placed it in his pocket before leaving the property, Heckman wrote.

Baumwoll had impounded the vehicle the previous evening after Darrup was found unresponsive and was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital. Baumwoll smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle interior and noticed potential drug paraphernalia in plain view, according to the affidavit. He also observed a small lockbox/safe in the rear seat along with two backpacks. One of the backpacks was partially open and appeared to have a semi-automatic handgun inside.

Earlier that morning, Darrup had broken into Aurand’s Towing at 1015 Buffalo Road in Buffalo Township, police allege. The incident was captured on surveillance footage and showed Darrup arriving at the business at 3:53 a.m. and prying open a fence, according to the criminal complaint filed by Trooper Colton Killion of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Killion wrote in the arrest affidavit that Darrup entered the garage and turned off the surveillance camera. The owner came in later that morning and found $1,820 of his possessions were missing including his computer, several computer accessories, and two propane torches. The vehicles on the lot had open doors as if someone had gone through them, Killion wrote. The owner also reported that the keys for the tow trucks and all impounded vehicles were missing.

In both incidents, police observed Darrup wearing the same clothing. A latent fingerprint was taken from a tow truck door at Aurand’s, as well as a shoe imprint from a chair, linking Darrup to the crime scene. He was taken into custody at 7 p.m. July 16 for his involvement in both burglaries.

For the Freedom Towing burglary, Darrup was charged with felonies of burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanors of tampering with evidence and criminal mischief. Darrup was arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe who set bail at $50,000 monetary. He remains in Union County Jail. A preliminary hearing at Rowe’s office is set for Aug. 26.

For the Aurand’s Towing burglary, Darrup was charged felonies of burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and a summary of criminal mischief. He was arraigned on July 26 by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch who set bail at $25,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 at Mensch’s office.

Docket Sheet 1

Docket Sheet 2