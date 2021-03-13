Lewisburg, Pa. – A Muncy woman is accused by state police of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old male at least 30 times at the treatment center in Union County where she was employed.

Estee E. McLaughlin, 27, was charged with 30 counts each of felony institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of a minor charges. The charges for the incidents that began last fall were filed on Feb. 26 in the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch in Mifflinburg.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called to Diversified Treatment Alternative Center in Buffalo Township on Feb. 9 for a report of sexual assault. The treatment center serves at-risk adolescent males who have experienced sexual, physical and emotional abuse, according to its website. An administrator there told Trooper Brian F. Watkins that they had learned that McLaughlin had reportedly performed oral sex on the minor, according to the affidavit.

Upon interviewing the minor, he told Watkins that the incidents started last fall when McLaughlin made a “weird” face at him when he was walking down the hallway. When the minor asked what she wanted, “McLaughlin reportedly replied ‘you’ in a low tone,” Watkins wrote.

In November, the minor and McLaughlin were doing rounds and while they were alone, she reportedly told the minor that she wanted to start a “hugging clinic,” according to the affidavit. McLaughlin expressed to the minor that she wished staff could perform “hug therapy” and from that point on allegedly attempted to get the minor alone in order to give him hugs.

A few weeks later, McLaughlin hugged the minor and kissed him while they were alone setting up a classroom, Watkins wrote.

The minor reportedly told Watkins that McLaughlin showed him naked pictures of herself on her phone. She allegedly touched him inappropriately on the outside of his clothing while he was on telephone calls. This eventually led to McLaughlin putting her hands inside his pants, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 25, the minor advised he needed to shave and since a staff member is required to observe the shaving, McLaughlin volunteered. While alone in the bathroom, she reportedly put her hands down the minor’s pants and performed oral sex on him, Watkins wrote.

The minor told Watkins that he estimated McLaughlin touched him inappropriately at least 30 times, according to the affidavit.

Watkins also interviewed McLaughlin, who initially denied touching the minor inappropriately. She told Watkins that the minor had written inappropriate and sexually explicit letters to her on at least three occasions.

McLaughlin also mentioned the minor had kissed her on one occasion and had approached her with his hands on a button on his pants as if to begin to unbutton, but she told him “no” and exited the room, according to the affidavit.

McLaughlin described one incident in which the minor allegedly moved her hand toward his genitals and that she had touched him on his clothing. McLaughlin claimed she addressed the incident with him and explained to him that “he was a client and that she is an employee,” Watkins wrote.

McLaughlin reportedly told Watkins she didn’t go to staff about these incidents because “she was scared.” McLaughlin denied performing oral sex on the minor, according to the affidavit.

McLaughlin was arraigned at Mensch’s office on Feb. 26. Bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is set for March 23.

