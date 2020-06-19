Police are looking to recover jewelry stolen in two separate incidents in Lycoming County.

The first incident was reported on May 18 at a home on Cardinal Drive in Wolf Township. Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said an unknown suspect stole a 22-karat gold necklace from a victim’s home. The necklace is described as being a gold, oblong shaped basket which contains three emeralds and three rubies. It is worth $3,500, police said.

The second incident occurred between June 2 and 6 at a residence along State Route 184 in Cogan House Township.

An unknown suspect got into a woman’s vehicle and stole a yellow gold bracelet containing diamonds worth approximately $4,000, police said. The suspect also took a two-ring yellow gold wedding band set worth approximately $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.