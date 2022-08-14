Nelson, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of a handgun from a dresser drawer at a Tioga County residence.
The gun, which was owned by an elderly man in Nelson Township, was reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 8. State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect took the handgun from a dresser drawer in the victim's bedroom.
The gun is described as a black synthetic Taurus g2S 9 mm with a 3.26 barrel length.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
