Nelson, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of a handgun from a dresser drawer at a Tioga County residence.

The gun, which was owned by an elderly man in Nelson Township, was reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 8. State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect took the handgun from a dresser drawer in the victim's bedroom.

The gun is described as a black synthetic Taurus g2S 9 mm with a 3.26 barrel length.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.