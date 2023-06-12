Milton, Pa. — State police say a woman allegedly stole an elderly woman's pickup truck in Montour County.
Marie L. Fisher, 56, of Milton, took the woman's white 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 between 2 p.m. June 7 and 11 p.m. June 8, according to state police at Milton. The truck was parked at 1887 Broadway Road in Limestone Township and has a registration plate number of YSW 9475. Trooper Gideon Green says a 2017 Subaru Forester was involved in the theft incident.
Police filed felony theft and receiving stolen property charges against Fisher. She was arraigned by District Judge Doug D. Brewer who set bail at $25,000 at 10%. Fisher remains in Montour County Prison while she awaits a preliminary hearing set for June 20 at the office of District Judge James Tupper.