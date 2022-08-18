Retail theft register.jpg
Linden, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a woman stole more than $35 of beauty products from Dollar General on Route 220 in Woodward Township.

The woman was at the store at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Police say the woman is white, with half-sleeve tattoos on both arms above her elbows and blonde hair. She was wearing a black sundress, black flip flops, sunglasses, and had her hair in a bun. Police are unsure if she left the store on foot or in a vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700 and reference incident number PA22-1005395. 

