Linden, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a woman stole more than $35 of beauty products from Dollar General on Route 220 in Woodward Township.

The woman was at the store at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Police say the woman is white, with half-sleeve tattoos on both arms above her elbows and blonde hair. She was wearing a black sundress, black flip flops, sunglasses, and had her hair in a bun. Police are unsure if she left the store on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700 and reference incident number PA22-1005395.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.