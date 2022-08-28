Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Allenwood, Pa. — State police say they are looking for a vehicle that was stolen on Aug. 12 from a location along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County.

State police at Milton say the vehicle is a baby blue Chrysler 300 with a Pennsylvania registration plate HVE-4032 with a silver trunk. 

The vehicle was last seen being operated by a white male on Route 15 northbound near the intersection with Route 44 in Gregg Township. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

