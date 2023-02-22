Theft_generic_2023
Milton, Pa.  — State police at Milton say two men took a large bag of dog food from a Tractor Supply store in Northumberland County and fled. 

Two Black men with full beards entered the store on Carpenter Road in East Chillisquaque Township the morning of Feb. 18. One of those men walked out with a $60 bag of dog food, according to Trooper Harvey. 

The men then fled in a car heading west on Route 642. Harvey says the men were driving a black sedan with a Florida license plate, possibly a Chevrolet Aveo. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2023-215233. 

