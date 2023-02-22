Milton, Pa. — State police at Milton say two men took a large bag of dog food from a Tractor Supply store in Northumberland County and fled.

Two Black men with full beards entered the store on Carpenter Road in East Chillisquaque Township the morning of Feb. 18. One of those men walked out with a $60 bag of dog food, according to Trooper Harvey.

The men then fled in a car heading west on Route 642. Harvey says the men were driving a black sedan with a Florida license plate, possibly a Chevrolet Aveo.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2023-215233.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.