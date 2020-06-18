Hughesville, Pa. – Police are looking for two men who attempted to burglarize a home on State Route 405 in Wolf Township, Lycoming County.

At 1:30 a.m. June 7, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were dispatched to the home for a report of a burglary in progress.

Two white males, approximately 20 to 30 years old, arrived on the scene in a white colored four-door sedan. They exited the vehicle and began banging on the victim’s front door, police said. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.