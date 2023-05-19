Washingtonville, Pa. — Police say two men broke into a Montour County home and stole a copper pipe.

The burglary occurred at 8:35 a.m. May 16 at 27 Water Street in Washingtonville Borough, according to state police at Milton.

Police say two white men approximately 6'1" with brown short hair, average build, and tattoos on their arms were seen leaving the residence. One of the men, who goes by the name "Curtis," was wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans. The other man, "Jake," was wearing an old camo army jacket and blue jeans, according to Trooper Mowen.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Trooper Mowen at 570 524-2662.

