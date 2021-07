East Cameron Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington are looking for two suspects who allegedly pointed a pistol in the face of a man in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.

The suspects allegedly stopped the victim’s vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. June 27 at State Route 125 and Boyers Grove Road and threatened his life as they pointed a pistol in his face.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the suspects may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.