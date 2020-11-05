Westfield, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are looking for two suspects who stole flags from a country club in Westfield Township, Tioga County.

Police said two male suspects went to River Valley Country Club at Bailey Burrows Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13 and stole three flags. The suspects were caught in the act by an employee.

The suspects then fled the scene in a dark colored SUV. The employee followed the suspects for a short time before losing sight of their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.