Selinsgrove, Pa. – State police continue to seek information regarding damage caused to several vehicles at a Snyder County car dealership.

State police at Selinsgrove say three unknown suspects arrived on the lot of Murray Motors Chevrolet on N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township sometime around 10 p.m. March 27. The suspects then damaged the windows of three Dodge Challenger Hellcats and one Dodge Charger Hellcat.

Video surveillance captured the suspects leaving the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, a red Dodge Charger, and a black Mercedes vehicle.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this incident may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

