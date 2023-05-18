Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say four individuals stole vehicles early the morning of May 11 from a Danville area auto dealership.

The individuals arrived at 4:48 a.m. in a dark colored SUV at Kaiser Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram in Cooper Township. The suspects then forced entry into a secured building and took three vehicles, according to Trooper James Nestico.

Stolen vehicles include: an indigo blue 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack; a gray 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Destroyer; and a blue 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Hyrdo.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicles on Route 11 toward Danville. Nestico says they attempted to steal two other vehicles but failed.

Anyone with surveillance video in that area is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.