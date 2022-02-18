Beavertown, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove are investigating an incident in which a suspect used a counterfeit $100 bill labeled “play money” to pay for farm equipment.

Police were called to B&R Farm Equipment, Inc. in Beaver Township, Snyder County, on Feb. 11 after the counterfeit bill was discovered, according to a release.

Police continue to investigate. No suspect has been identified yet.

