Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A suspect stole a wallet from a parked vehicle in Loyalsock Township and used the victim’s bank cards to buy cigarettes at several area stores.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, the unknown suspect stole the wallet from a parked vehicle on Lose Ave. sometime during the overnight hours on April 21.

The suspect then used the victim’s bank cards at Sheetz locations in Williamsport and Loyalsock Township, Turkey Hill in Williamsport and Minit Mart on East Third Street in Loyalsock Township. The suspect had used the victim’s credit cards to purchase cartons of Newport cigarettes at the stores.

State police are asking anyone with information to call PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.