Wellsboro, Pa. – Police continue to look for a suspect who stole a vehicle last month from a homeless shelter in Tioga County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said the vehicle was stolen between 4 p.m. March 13 and 2:04 a.m. March 14, 2020 from the shelter located at Charleston Road in Charleston Township. The vehicle was later recovered by police in Elmira, N.Y. The vehicle is described as a 2014 black Dodge Caravan with license plate number HZY3176.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.