Middleburg, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect who stole a golf cart from a Snyder County golf course. 

State police at Selinsgrove said the golf cart was taken during the overnight hours on Jan. 31 from Shade Mountain Golf Course in Franklin Township. The suspect had a key and drove the golf cart off the property heading toward Route 104. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. 

