Lewisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for a male suspect who was involved in a retail theft on Nov. 26, 2021, at Silver Moon Antique shop in Kelly Township, Union County. 

The suspect entered the store at 12:27 p.m. and left around 1:48 p.m. He dismantled two locks from cases and stole $250 of four-note $50 bills and an Indian head penny worth $18.50, according to state police. 

The suspect was wearing a black or dark colored beanie, gray sweatshirt, black or dark colored pants, sandals, and a mask. 

Anyone who can identify the male suspect pictured may call PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662. 


