Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say an unknown suspect stole more than $2,000 of laptops out of vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway in Loyalsock Township.
Police say the theft occurred sometime between 7:30 p.m. June 5 and 11 a.m. June 6 from the vehicle parked at 2760 Blair Street.
The laptops stolen include a 15.3-inch HP laptop with a crack in the top left corner and a black 11-inch Acer laptop. Both laptops are valued at $1,000 each.
Anyone with information should contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!