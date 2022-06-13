Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say an unknown suspect stole more than $2,000 of laptops out of vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway in Loyalsock Township.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 7:30 p.m. June 5 and 11 a.m. June 6 from the vehicle parked at 2760 Blair Street.

The laptops stolen include a 15.3-inch HP laptop with a crack in the top left corner and a black 11-inch Acer laptop. Both laptops are valued at $1,000 each.

 Anyone with information should contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

