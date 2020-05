Galeton, Pa. – Police are looking for a suspect who damaged fiber optic cable in Gaines Township, Tioga County, and caused $3,000 worth of damage.

The incident occurred between 8 a.m. May 6 and 10:45 a.m. May 7 at 702 Hanky Panky Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield. The suspect had cut a 300-foot portion of fiber optic cable in multiple places. The cable is owned by Tri County Electric.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.