Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A dog was found abandoned last night in frigid conditions behind the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street.

State police at Montoursville say they were dispatched to the rear lot shortly after 8 p.m. Feb. 3 after someone found the dog locked inside a crate. A bag of dog food was left on top of the crate.

Police say they don't know how long the long-haired German Shepherd had been sitting outside in the crate.

Temperatures Friday evening were in the teens and went down to single digits.

Police took the dog to the Lycoming County SPCA. The dog was posted on the SPCA Facebook page on Saturday night.

Due to the cold weather conditions as well as the dog's overall physical condition, the incident is being investigated as animal cruelty.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Arnold at 570-368-5700.

