Crimewatch Suspect pic Muncy Sheetz theft June 9 _ 2022

State police are looking for this man who stole items on June 9 from the Muncy Sheetz store. 

 Source: PA Crime Stoppers

Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville are looking for the pictured suspect who was involved in a retail theft on June 9 at the Muncy Sheetz store. 

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the store at 45 Muncy Creek Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Urban at PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477. The public may also contact online PA Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Source: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers release on Oct. 4

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!