Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville are looking for the pictured suspect who was involved in a retail theft on June 9 at the Muncy Sheetz store.
The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the store at 45 Muncy Creek Blvd.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Urban at PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477. The public may also contact online PA Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
Source: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers release on Oct. 4
