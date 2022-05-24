Linden, Pa. — State police are looking for the driver of a sports car who gassed up last week at a store in Linden and fled without paying.

State police at Montoursville say shortly before 8 p.m. May 16, the driver of a 1989 blue Ford Mustang was at the gas pumps at 220 Eatery on Route 220 in Woodward Township. The driver, who police described as being 5’7” with black hair, pumped gas and then fled without paying. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Route 220.

The Mustang possibly has a 1992 Fox body and center line rims that were solid and not spoked, according to police.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

