McClure, Pa. — State police are looking for a man who allegedly shot a victim last night in Mifflin County and then fled to Snyder County.

State police at Lewistown say Adam Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 9 at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line.

The shooting victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to Trooper Snook.

Fink reportedly fled to McClure after the shooting. Police continue to search for Fink in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure.

Charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges have been filed against Fink and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A second alleged person who was involved, Heather Schmieding, 21, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated assault, police say.

Police say Fink was wearing a black shirt, black coat, white pants, and a red shirt tied around his face. Anyone with information may contact PSP Lewistown at 717-320-1010.

