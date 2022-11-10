Retail theft register.jpg
Muncy, Pa. — Two women were on the run after they stole several bottles of liquor Tuesday evening from the Muncy Sheetz store.

State police at Montoursville say the women entered the store around 5:22 p.m. Nov. 8 and grabbed two bottles of Bootlegger and one bottle of Parrot Bay rum. The women then fled the scene in a white Ford Edge. 

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700. 

