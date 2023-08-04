Police looking for porch thieves in Lewisburg
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
Lewisburg, Pa. — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the two pictured individuals regarding a theft incident in Lewisburg.
The individuals were seen taking Amazon packages off a porch on Market Street on Aug. 3.
Anyone with information may contact police at 570 524-4302 for incident number C23-0003062. Officer Zachary Mosso is the investigating officer.
