Porch thieves_2023 Lewisburg
Buffalo Valley Regional Police
Lewisburg, Pa.  —  Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the two pictured individuals regarding a theft incident in Lewisburg.
 
The individuals were seen taking Amazon packages off a porch on Market Street on Aug. 3.
 
Anyone with information may contact police at 570 524-4302 for incident number C23-0003062. Officer Zachary Mosso is the investigating officer. 
 

