Trout Run, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say they are looking for a suspect who stole pierogis from a residence in Lewis Township, Lycoming County.

The unknown suspect broke into an apartment on Truman Street sometime before May 20, when the victim discovered a 5-pound bag of Mrs. T's Pierogies were missing. The bag is valued at $10.

Police say the suspect also caused $10 of damage to drywall in the kitchen.

