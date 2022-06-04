Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Trout Run, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say they are looking for a suspect who stole pierogis from a residence in Lewis Township, Lycoming County.

The unknown suspect broke into an apartment on Truman Street sometime before May 20, when the victim discovered a 5-pound bag of Mrs. T's Pierogies were missing. The bag is valued at $10.

 Police say the suspect also caused $10 of damage to drywall in the kitchen.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.