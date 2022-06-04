Trout Run, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say they are looking for a suspect who stole pierogis from a residence in Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
The unknown suspect broke into an apartment on Truman Street sometime before May 20, when the victim discovered a 5-pound bag of Mrs. T's Pierogies were missing. The bag is valued at $10.
Police say the suspect also caused $10 of damage to drywall in the kitchen.
