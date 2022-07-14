Chambersburg, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) is asking the public's assistance in locating Kaywan Dean Johnson and Hailey Ann Mia Torres, who are believed to be individuals with information regarding a shooting that occurred in Chambersburg on July 12.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., the Chambersburg Police Department responded to 357 Lincoln Way West for the report of a shooting.

Through the course of the investigation, CPD learned a blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past the residence and fired multiple rounds striking two vehicles and a house. No people were struck by gunfire, but a dog was struck by gunfire and died from the injury, according to police.

One residence was occupied by an individual, who was not hurt, the report said.

Hailey may be operating a 2018 Kia Forte, Gray in color, with a Pennsylvania registration: LLR-2358. The 2006 Infinity FX SUV used in the incident has been recovered by CPD.

According to police, these individuals are persons of interest and not necessarily suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on Crimewatch.

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident between the parties involved.

