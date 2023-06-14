Retail theft register.jpg
Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say someone stole $1,936 of perfumes at a Snyder County beauty store. 

The theft occurred around 7 p.m. May 18 at Ulta Beauty in Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The suspect left the store with 10 bottles of perfumes without paying for them. The most expensive items stolen include a 1.7 ounce bottle of Born in Roma from Valentino valued at $390 and Dior Sauvage Parfum men's fragrance valued at $360, police say. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145. Trooper William Shreve is investigating

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.