Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say someone stole $1,936 of perfumes at a Snyder County beauty store.
The theft occurred around 7 p.m. May 18 at Ulta Beauty in Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The suspect left the store with 10 bottles of perfumes without paying for them. The most expensive items stolen include a 1.7 ounce bottle of Born in Roma from Valentino valued at $390 and Dior Sauvage Parfum men's fragrance valued at $360, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145. Trooper William Shreve is investigating.
