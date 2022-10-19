Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a woman who was seen stealing packages from mailboxes at a mobile home park in Montour County.

Several residents contacted police about the theft of packages from their mailboxes at Blue Springs Terrace in Derry Township. The thefts began around Sept. 15.

Trooper Kyle Drick says witnesses saw a female opening multiple mailboxes. The female reportedly would stop opening mailboxes and appeared nervous around people walking or driving through the park.

The female is described as being white and very skinny with black hair. She had two children with her at the time, both on bicycles, and another child in a stroller.

Police said they have notified the U.S. postal service about the mail thefts.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Drick at 570-524-2662.

