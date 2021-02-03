West Buffalo Township, Pa. – Police are looking for the owner of a utility trailer that was found Saturday off Interstate 80 westbound in West Buffalo Township, Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the utility trailer was alongside the off ramp at mile marker 199. The utility trailer is approximately 4 x 6 feet in size, blue in color, and has a wooden storage box on the front. The trailer does not have a registration plate or VIN plate attached, so the identity of the owner is unknown at this time.

Anyone who knows the identity of the owner may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference PA21-137086.