Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a 51-year-old man was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. 

Jody Nudd, of Pheasant Hill Road in Delmar Township, is believed to be in the Wellsboro area. 

Police say Nudd is a white male, 5'7" tall with blue eyes.  

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.