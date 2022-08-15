Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a 51-year-old man was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8.

Jody Nudd, of Pheasant Hill Road in Delmar Township, is believed to be in the Wellsboro area.

Police say Nudd is a white male, 5'7" tall with blue eyes.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.