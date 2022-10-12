Angel Gonzalez in Northumberland County missing - Crimewatch _ 2022

Angel Gonzalez

 Source: Pennsylvania Crimstoppers

Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County.

State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin.

Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. 

