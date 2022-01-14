Middleburg, Pa. – State police are looking for two men who stole $1,600 of merchandise earlier this week from Cole’s Hardware in Franklin Township, Snyder County.

The men allegedly pulled up to the store on Route 522 at 2:28 a.m. Jan. 10 in a pickup truck and removed a 20-pound propane gas cylinder, two 6-foot outdoor folding tables, one propane patio heater, one composite Adirondack chair, and two commercial grade salt spreaders, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

The truck is described as being dark-colored and was towing a utility trailer. The four-door truck is believed to be a Chevrolet Silverado with a short cargo box and heavily tinted rear windows. The utility trailer was black with white rims. State police said they believe the men may also have access to a light-colored four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.