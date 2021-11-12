Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A man who was upset with his order at Taco Bell in Loyalsock Township threw his food at the workers in the parking lot.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are now looking for the man who came to the restaurant on E. Third Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The man became upset with his order and was acting disorderly in the dining room. When he went outside, he made physical contact with a worker who was in the parking lot. Police said he threw his food at the workers and at other witnesses standing nearby.

The man is described as African-American and approximately 5’8” or 5’9” tall. He was wearing a jean jacket, light colored jeans, and a gray knit hat.

The man left the scene in a silver newer model sedan with an unknown license plate number, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the harassment incident or who may have information is asked to call PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.