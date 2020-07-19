Lewisburg, Pa. – Police in Lewisburg are looking for a man who stole a rental car. A criminal complaint was recently filed against Wayne A. Steinke, 57, of Williamsport, for theft charges.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police received a report on June 15 from Ronnie’s Rentals that a vehicle had been stolen. A woman who rented the vehicle told police that her boyfriend, Steinke, had assaulted her on June 8 and took the 2017 Nissan Sentra, according to the affidavit.

The woman did not report the assault to police until the evening of June 11, “as she was in fear for her safety,” according to the affidavit. Steinke had reportedly threatened her about calling the police. Several days later, the woman notified the rental car company that the vehicle had been stolen.

Police attempted to call Steinke but have not received a return call. It is believed the vehicle may be at a location near Muncy, according to the affidavit.

The Nissan Sentra is described as being white with front end damage and a bumper that is zip tied in place. The license plate number is KNH7391.

A felony charge of theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor of unauthorized use of motor vehicle was filed at the office of District Magistrate Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

In January, Steinke had warrants out from Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville for forgery and theft charges. He also had a warrant out from Renovo Borough Police for felony theft, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the Lycoming County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page. He was arrested and released on bail.

Docket Sheet